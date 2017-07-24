Iran fully supports Palestinians against Israeli forces: IRGC

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:35 P.M.) – Iran has pledged its full support for the Palestinians in their fight against the Israeli authorities, an IRGC statement read on Monday.

In the statement, the IRGC condemned the Israeli regime’s attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and urged Palestinians to rise-up in the occupied lands.

“The Zionist regime’s aggressive and criminal actions against Al-Aqsa mosque shows this regimes’ fear from Palestinian intifada,” the statement read, as quoted by IRNA.

Iran has offered to pay sums of money in the past to the families of Palestinians killed fighting the Israeli Army and continues to train Palestinian militias in southwestern Syria.

Almasdarnews