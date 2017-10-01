Iran Imposing Sanctions On Iraqi Kurdistan

Agencies (Qasioun) – International pressure mounted on Iraqi Kurdistan Saturday after its controversial independence “yes” vote, with neighbouring Iran announcing joint border drills with Iraq and banning fuel trade with the autonomous region.

A day after a cut in foreign air links with the region, Iran’s state broadcaster said all transport companies and drivers have been ordered to stop carrying fuel products between Iran and Iraqi Kurdistan “until further notice”.

Diesel is one of Iran’s main exports to the Kurdish region, mainly for power plants and vehicles, while the Kurds almost exclusively rely on crude and fuel oil exports to raise revenues for their oil-rich region.

Iraqi Kurds overwhelmingly voted for independence in Monday’s non-binding referendum, which has sent regional tensions soaring.

Tehran, which strongly opposes independence for the Iraqi Kurds, fearing it will provoke separatists among its own Kurdish population, also announced a joint military exercise with Iraq in response to the referendum.

