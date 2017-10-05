Iran, Iraq discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

10/05/2017

IRNA – Iranian Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Mohammad Hossein Zolfaqari and the Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Ja’fari in a meeting in Baghdad on Thursday discussed mutual cooperation as well as international and regional developments.

The top officials discussed the recent developments in the region, recent developments in fighting Daesh, and bilateral cooperation, the aftermath of Iraqi Kurdistan referendum, especially holding Arbaeen annual rituals.

Arbaeen, falling on November 9 this year, is a Shia Muslim religious observance that occurs forty days after the Day of Ashura to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the third Imam of Shia Muslims.

Each year, millions of pilgrims, mainly from Iraq and Iran, travel long routes way on foot to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

