Iran launched rocket carrying satellite, official says

Iran launched a rocket carrying a satellite on Thursday — but there was no indication the Islamic Republic was able to put the satellite in orbit, a U.S. official and U.S. military spokesman told Fox News.

The launch of the Iranian Simorgh rocket, at around 2 p.m. local time, had been anticipated by defense officials.

The Joint Space Operations Center “has not detected any additional objects in space,” according to Capt. Brook DeWalt, a spokesman at U.S. Strategic Command, making it unlikely Iran put a satellite into orbit. Iran’s official media claimed the launch was successful.

Iran has never successfully placed a satellite into orbit. Simorgh means “phoenix” in Persian.

Thursday’s launch comes two days after a U.S. Navy warship fired warning shots at an Iranian patrol boat in the Persian Gulf, the first such episode since President Trump took office.

