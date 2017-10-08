Iran Threatens to Equate U.S. Military With ISIS if Their Revolutionary Guard Are Labeled Terrorists

Donald Trump will is set to announce new U.S. responses to Iran’s missile tests, support for ‘terrorism’ and cyber operations as part of his new Iran strategy

Reuters Oct 08, 2017

As fate of Iran deal heads to Congress, both parties are gearing up for battle

Analysis Trump’s Iran ploy could isolate Washington, implicate Netanyahu and divide American Jews

Analysis Avoiding all controversy, this year’s Nobel Peace Prize is an ironic footnote to the Obama period

Iran will consider the U.S. army equivalent to the Islamic State militant group if Washington designates its Revolutionary Guards Corps a terrorist group, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported the Guards’ commander as saying on Sunday.

The news agency reported Mohammad Ali Jafari as adding that the United States was mistaken if it thought it could pressure Iran into negotiating on regional issues.

President Donald Trump will announce new U.S. responses to Iran’s missile tests, support for “terrorism” and cyber operations as part of his new Iran strategy, the White House said on Friday.

Haaretz