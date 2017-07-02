Iran’s top security official: Liberation of Mosul indicates uselessness of petrodollars

FNA- Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani felicitated the Iraqi government and nation over the liberation of Mosul, and said security cannot be purchased by petrodollars.

“The stunning success of the resistance stream in Iraq and Syria showed that security is not a good which can be bought by petrodollars and is only achieved by efforts, sacrifices and reliance on domestic potentials,” Shamkhani said, addressing a forum in the Northeastern city of Mashhad on Sunday.

He also blasted the enemies’ proxy war in Syria and Iraq, and said Iran’s advisory military role in the two countries is aimed at defending the resistance pivot and confrontation against the terrorists.

In relevant remarks on Friday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the Iraqi government and nation on the liberation of the country’s city of Mosul from ISIL occupation after three years.

In a message to Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, the Iranian president extended his congratulations to him and the Iraqi nation over the “liberation of the biggest ISIL-controlled city in Iraq and also breaking free from the “yoke of crime and violence” that had been unprecedented in the recent centuries.

President Rouhani said that the major victory “shows the significance of a genuine fight against those criminals who cruelly displayed violence and murder in the name of Islam.”

He voiced Iran’s readiness to continue with the all-out fight against the ISIL terrorists across the Middle East.

In a statement on Thursday, the Iraqi premier announced an end to ISIL’s “state of falsehood” following the recapture of the historical Grand al-Nuri Mosque at the heart of Mosul.

“The return of al-Nuri Mosque and al-Hadba minaret to the fold of the nation marks the end of the Daesh state of falsehood,” Abadi said.

