Iran’s Zarif to attend conference on Jerusalem

Elad Benari,

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, is set to attend a conference in Istanbul dealing with Israel’s actions in Jerusalem, Iranian media reported on Monday.

Zarif plans to leave Tehran for Istanbul on Tuesday, where he will take part in a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which is scheduled to discuss the latest developments in Jerusalem, said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi, according to Press TV.

Qassemi added that Muslim countries must hold more consultations and boost cooperation in light of ongoing developments in the region.

“Muslim countries should never forget that regardless of certain disagreements, Palestine is the top issue of the Muslim world,” he said, according to Press TV.

Tensions on the Temple Mount began earlier this month when Israel placed magnetometersand additional security cameras around the entrances to the holy site following a terrorist attack at the compound in which two Druze police officers were murdered.

The security measures prompted an outcry from the Palestinian Authority, the Jordanian Waqf, and the Jordanian government, which demanded a return to the status quo.

Israel subsequently reversed course and decided to remove the metal detectors and security cameras from the compound.

Despite Israel’s move, the Arab world continues to protest against its actions on the Temple Mount. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is the current chairman of the summit of the OIC, blasted Israel over what he called its “excessive use of force” in the clashes over the Temple Mount.

He later said that Israel’s removal of the metal detectors was “not enough” and stressed Turkey “cannot tolerate” constraints placed on Muslims visiting the site during Friday prayers.

