Iraq, Kurdistan agree to resume Kirkuk oil exports

Iraqi government and the Kurdish authorities have reached an agreement to resume exporting Kirkuk oil through Turkey’s Ceyhan port soon, PM Haider al-Abadi said Tuesday.

Speaking at a weekly press conference, Abadi said, “It was agreed with the Kurdish side to start exporting oil from Kirkuk”.

But Abadi released no further details.

He added that the two sides had agreed to tackle other differences later.

Abadi also said discussions with the Kurds and the Turkish government were ongoing, without giving details.

