Iraqi forces, Shiite militia on move towards Peshmerga-held south and west of Kirkuk

KIRKUK, Kurdistan Region – The Iraqi forces and mainly Shiite Hashd al-Shaabi have started to move towards the Peshmerga controlled areas south and west of Kirkuk Monday night, Iraqi and Kurdish officials have confirmed.

No clashes have been reported yet.

The Objective for the Iraqi avances is the K-1 military base, the Kirkuk airport and the oil fields that are under the Kurdish control south and west of Kirkuk, the Kurdistan Security Council stated.

Lt. Col. Salah al-Kinani of the Iraqi army’s 9th armored division told Reuters that they are on the move with the aim to control K-1 military airbase.

Kirkuk Governor Najmaldin Karim, who visited some of the civilians who have taken up arms to defend the oil-rich city of Kirkuk, said that the Peshmerga are prepared to defend the province. He also called on the abled people who have their own weapons to take up arms against the Iraqi forces.

Vice President Kosrat Rasul has deployed 3,000 more Peshmerga to Kirkuk, a Peshmerga commander told Rudaw. VP Rasul had already deployed 6,000 troops to the disputed city, claimed by both Iraq and Erbil, on Thursday night.

VP Rasul is already in Kirkuk.

