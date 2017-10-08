The IRGC Commander of the Revolutionary Guards Warns Trump

The IRGC Commander of the Revolutionary Guards said he would use the opportunity of stupid behavior of the Trump government in pursuit of a leap in defensive, missile and regional plans, emphasizing that Iran would enforce Katsa law as unilateral withdrawal by the United States.

The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Major General, Pasdar Mohammad Ali Ja’fari, was summoned by the Strategic Council of the Revolutionary Guards, which analyzed the behavior of the government of Trump, describing the hostile actions of the Americans in recent months against the Iranian people and emphasizing that the republic Islamic states that Katsa law is equivalent to the unilateral withdrawal of the United States, said: As we have said in the past, if the new US sanctions law is implemented, the country must have its regional bases up to 2,000 kilometers radius of missiles Iran will pass.

He added that if the scattered news about the stupidity of the US government regarding the IRGC as an integral part of the terrorist group is correct, the Revolutionary Guards will also consider the United States military all over the world, especially the Middle East, which will align ISIS.

Major General Jafari argued that if the Americans had chosen their ultimate goal of negotiating such issues with Iran over the region, they chose a completely wrong path, stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran intends to address issues in the region other than It will solve the negotiating table, there is nothing to negotiate, and not a side for it.

“These sanctions will complete the experience for us,” he said in an assessment of the behavior of the Americans, emphasizing that the new sanctions would eliminate the chance of any engagement forever, and that experience is that dialogue for America is a tool of pressure and Enemy is not interaction or problem solving.

At the end, the commander of the Revolutionary Guards Corps, emphasizing that US conduct with Iran proved that we can not regulate our foreign relations solely on the basis of success, said: “The Americans know that the Islamic Republic of Iran has had the opportunity to act stupidly on the Trump government’s government to make a jump in missile programs. , Regional and defense defenses.