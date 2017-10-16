ISIS Claims Responsibility for Rocket Fire at Israel From Sinai

Residents reported hearing explosions shortly after sirens sound yesterday ■ IDF investigating link between rocket fire and fighting between Egyptian soldiers and ISIS militants

Reuters, Gili Cohen and Almog Ben Zikri Oct 16, 2017

Two rockets fired from Sinai at southern Israel near Gaza border, Israeli army confirms

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the two rockets fired from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula toward communities in southern Israel near the Gaza border on Sunday, the group said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces said that residents of Eshkol Regional Council reported hearing explosions shortly after sirens sounded on Tuesday. The IDF added that there are no known casualties and that the area is currently being searched.

Six Egyptian soldiers were killed and around 20 members of the security forces were injured earlier on Sunday when over 100 militants attacked army outposts in northern Sinai, the Egyptian military said. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks. The IDF is investigating whether there is a connection between the rocket fire and the fighting.

This is the first rocket fired from Sinai toward Israel since May 23, during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit. There were no casualties or damages in that incident.The incidents occured one week after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip at southern Israel. The army, after working to identify where the rocket fell, later reported that it apparently exploded in Gazan airspace.

All of the rocket fire and shelling from Gaza this year were not orchestrated by Hamas but rather by small organizations that identify with the Salafist-Jihadist movement in the enclave. Sunday’s rocket attack follows the arrests of members of these organizations, which were conducted over the past few days.

A Salafist organization also undertook the last rocket attack targeting Israel, which took place in August. Hamas then started pursuing the perpetraters of the shooting in an attempt to arrest them.

