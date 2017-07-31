ISIS to Trump: “You have your eyes on Raqqa and Mosul, but we have our eyes on Constantinople and Rome”

You might think that Constantinople has already been conquered for Islam, but the Islamic State jihadis believe that no land is truly Islamic until it obeys their caliph. And they called it Constantinople because it is called that in ancient Islamic prophecy.

“Imam Ahmad reported in his Musnad that Abdullah bin ‘Amr bin Al-‘As (may God be pleased with him) reports, Whilst we were around the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him) writing down, he was asked, ‘Which of the two cities is to be opened first, Constantinople or Rome?’ He (the Prophet) answered, ‘The city of Heraclius will be opened first!’” (Imam Ahmad, and Al-Albany)

Sheikh Yousef Al-Qaradawi quoted this hadith a few years ago and added: “This means that Islam will return to Europe as a conqueror and victor, after being expelled from it twice – once from the South, from Andalusia, and a second time from the East, when it knocked several times on the door of Athens.”

And the Saudi Sheikh Muhammad bin Abd Al-Rahman Al-‘Arifi, imam of the mosque of King Fahd Defense Academy, once boasted: “We will control the land of the Vatican; we will control Rome and introduce Islam in it. Yes, the Christians, who carve crosses on the breasts of the Muslims in Kosovo – and before then in Bosnia, and before then in many places in the world – will yet pay us the Jiziya [poll tax paid by non-Muslims under Muslim rule], in humiliation, or they will convert to Islam.”

There are many more such statements here.

Jihad fighters from the Islamic State should not be allowed into European countries. But all over the continent, they are being welcomed back.

“Isis tells ‘new pharaoh’ Trump: While you watch Raqqa, we’ll conquer Rome and Istanbul,” by Ludovica Iaccino, International Business Times, July 31, 2017: