Israel approves bill to consolidate control over Jerusalem

Israel approved Sunday a bill to consolidate its control over Jerusalem, complicating a possible cession to the Palestinian Authority of certain areas of the municipality in the course of future peace negotiations.

The bill, proposed by the leader of the Nationalist Party Jewish Foyer, Shuli Moalem-Refaeli, provides for the mandatory approval of 80 Knesset members, or three quarters of Israeli parliamentarians, for any surrender of a part Of Jerusalem.

The ministerial commission of laws approved the bill.

Lemondejuif