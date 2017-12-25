Israel approves extra Egyptian air strikes against ISIS-Sinai

12/25/2017

Israel has also approved the introduction of two additional Egyptian paratroop battalions to Sinai as reinforcements, as the anti-ISIS offensive launched by Egypt’s 2nd Army offensive three days ago failed to make headway. The ISIS Kornet rocket that struck El Arish military airport last Tuesday is now revealed to have killed the pilot and destroyed the helicopter from which Defense Minister Sidki Sobhy and Interior Minister Magdy Abdel-Ghaffar had just landed, while missing them both. The pilot, one of the two Egyptian officers killed in the attack, was personally attached to the defense minister.

Debka