Israel feels US does not take Iranian expansion in Syria seriously, reports say

03/01/2018
Israeli officials have been quoted by Israeli television as saying they fear Americans are not taking the Iranian threat seriously, referring to Teheran’s expansion in Syria specifically.
“There is a big gap between Washington’s talk and their actions,” one officially said to Channel 10, Israel’s most influential news channel.
“It is convenient for the Americans to let us be their proxy against Iran in Syria. We are very worried,” said the official.
The Israeli government is worried Iran is exploiting the power vacuum in Syria to increase its influence and establish military bases there, posing a threat to neighboring Israel.
But the US, according to the Israeli TV reports, see the expansion as a minor nuisance to be dealt with without major urgency.
Israel, instead, has already targeted military bases allegedly belonging to Iran in Syria, and various officials have called Iran an “existential threat”.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Iran during his address at the Munich Security Conference in February, warning the Islamic Republic “not to test Israel’s resolve” as he brandished a fragment of an Iranian drone that entered Israeli airspace last week triggering a major escalation on the Syrian-Israeli border.
Speaking shortly after Netanyahu, Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif ridiculed the display as a “cartoonish circus” unworthy of a response.
“You were the audience for a cartoonish circus just this morning which does not even deserve the dignity of a response,” Iran’s top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif said at the Munich Security Conference, as he took to the stage shortly after Netanyahu’s fiery speech.
Netanyahu, who hours earlier called Zarif the “smooth-talking mouthpiece of Iran’s regime” brandished during his speech a rectangular piece of dark green metal which he called “a piece of that Iranian drone, or what’s left of it, after we shot it down.”
“Mr. Zarif, do you recognize this? You should, it’s yours,” Netanyahu said, drawing muffled laughter.
“I have a message to the tyrants of Tehran: Do not test Israel’s resolve,” Netanyahu said. “No doubt Mr. Zarif will brazenly deny Iran’s involvement in Syria,” he added.