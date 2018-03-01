Israel feels US does not take Iranian expansion in Syria seriously, reports say

Israeli officials have been quoted by Israeli television as saying they fear Americans are not taking the Iranian threat seriously, referring to Teheran’s expansion in Syria specifically.

“There is a big gap between Washington’s talk and their actions,” one officially said to Channel 10, Israel’s most influential news channel.

“It is convenient for the Americans to let us be their proxy against Iran in Syria. We are very worried,” said the official.

The Israeli government is worried Iran is exploiting the power vacuum in Syria to increase its influence and establish military bases there, posing a threat to neighboring Israel.

But the US, according to the Israeli TV reports, see the expansion as a minor nuisance to be dealt with without major urgency.

Israel, instead, has already targeted military bases allegedly belonging to Iran in Syria, and various officials have called Iran an “existential threat”.