Israel-Iran Conflict in Syria Reaching Point of No Return

Despite Israeli warnings, Iran continues its incursion into Syria and expansion throughout the Middle East. Ynet News’ Alex Fishman reports that if diplomatic efforts fail, Israel is likely headed toward conflict with the Islamic Republic:

The open conflict taking place between Israel and Iran on Syrian soil is increasingly reaching a point of no return.

The Iranian regime, it seems, isn’t taking the public warnings issued by the Israeli defense establishment heads seriously and is hectically pursuing its talks with the Syrian regime, as well as patrols in search of a military airport near Damascus which would serve as a base for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ combat squadrons.

At the same time, the Iranians and the Syrians are making progress in the talks for an autonomic Iranian military pier in the Tartus port and the creation of an Iranian division on Syrian soil.

Israel, however, has made it clear both to the Iranians and the Syrians, as well as to the Russians, that it will not allow any Iranian presence in Syria, especially war planes or an Iranian pier in the Tartus port.

According to the Israeli policy in the current crisis, there is no diplomatic way of bringing about a significant change in Iran’s regional conduct. Thus the only way to deal with it is by stepping up the sanctions—in other words, punitive measures—or through “a different crisis” in the form of a military threat against Iran, in Syria or in any other arena in the region…

ifci