Israel keeps an eye on the Algerian military arsenal.

Algeria, which ranks sixth in the world in countries that import conventional weapons, spent $ 13 billion on arms purchases in 2015, particularly combat aircraft. The naval forces will soon see three C28A heavy-duty corvettes, manufactured in China but equipped with Western radars and electronics, land in their home ports. The German authorities have approved an armament contract between a defense group, Rheinmetall, and Algeria, which should allow the German company to produce armored vehicles on site. Finally, Russia is the main partner as a leading military weapon supplier.

Israel keeps an eye on the strengthening of the Algerian military arsenal that could serve in a coalition against it. Unlike Tunisia, which maintains an army in embryo state, the Algerian army has been modernized with the acquisition of sophisticated equipment.

The Israeli security services are closely following the evolution of Algeria, which shows real logistical efficiency. The Mossad warned the government, in 2009, of the dangerous expansion of an Algerian maritime force capable of endangering the internal security of Israel. The Israeli commercial marine represents 70% of the foreign trade that passes through the Strait of Gibraltar along the Algerian coast at a distance of 185 km.

Despite the remoteness, Jerusalem has put Algeria on the list of its potential enemies. In spite of suspicion of espionage, Mossad was arrested after two of his agents, carrying diplomatic identity documents, were arrested by the German police on the shipyard where two Meko A200 frigates are built for the account Of the Algerian naval forces. They sought information on advanced gun technology and “smart” munitions .

Algeria, which claims that Israel is spying on Algerian military bases via its Eros B satellite, has become a dreaded state and even a target because of its strong army, its mineral and oil resources and above all a foreign policy aligned.