Israel: Netanyahu tells Iranian FM to delete Twitter account

10/16/2017

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari to delete his Twitter account in a televised attack over censorship.

The Iranian minister tweeted that “all Iranian boys and girls, all Iranian men and women, see themselves as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.”

Netanyahu responded with “I’d love to know what the Iranian people think of that tweet. Sadly, the regime bans them from using Twitter. Ironic, don’t you think? Apparently, I have a higher opinion of the Iranian people than their leaders.”

Netanyahu went on to assert “one day the Iranian people will be free, free to tweet, free to express how they felt when their dictators compared them to the Iranian version of ISIS.”

The Israeli prime minister recently welcomed the US president’s decision to renege on the Iran nuclear deal and apply sanctions on the Iranian Revolutionary Guard calling the latter “the main arm of Iran to spread terror worldwide.”

Source: Ruptly