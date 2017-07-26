Israel removes Al Aqsa security measures: Reports

Palestinians have been praying outside the mosque to protest Israeli measures, which included metal detectors and security cameras

The Israeli government removed more obstacles and security measures at Al Aqsa mosque on Tuesday night, Palestinian media reported. But religious leaders in Jerusalem said they would evaluate on Thursday morning whether the status quo has been re-established and will decide on the next steps accordingly.

Israel installed metal detectors at entry points to Al Aqsa mosque after two police guards were shot dead on 14 July, drawing Palestinian anger. Since then, Israeli forces and a settler have killed three Palestinian protesters, and three Israeli settlers in the West Bank were killed by a Palestinian.

Installation of the metal detectors was considered by Palestinians as a declaration of sovereignty by Israel over Islam’s third holiest site. They have refused to enter through the gates, praying in the streets instead as a form of protest.

On Monday, Israel removed the metal detectors but kept cameras and said it would install “advanced technologies” and other security measures. The move did not satisfy Palestinian worshippers, who continued to boycott the mosque, asking for all obstacles to be removed.

Social media users reported celebratory chants and fireworks by Palestinian Jerusalem residents welcoming the news.

Middle East Eye