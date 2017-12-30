Israel says it attacked Gaza in response to Friday rocket attack

Israel’s Defense Forces announced Saturday night that it attacked a Hamas outpost in the southern Gaza Strip following rocket fire towards Israel on Friday. A statement by the IDF’s Spokesperson’s Office says it “proved once again that Iran, through rogue and extremist terrorist organizations, is acting to bring about a deterioration in the regional situation…”

“Iran is playing with the lives of Gaza residents and is likely to lead an escalation after years of security and calm. Hamas has full responsibility for the situation and its implications,” The statement added.

Three rockets were fired at Southern Israel Friday. Two of them were intercepted by Iron Dome and a third landed in a settled area, but caused no injuries. Israel responded immediately with tank fire and airstrikes.