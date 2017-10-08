ISRAEL STRIKES HAMAS TARGET AFTER ROCKET FIRED FROM GAZA

BY JPOST.COM STAFF OCTOBER 8, 2017

The IDF struck a Hamas target in the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening after a rocket was fired at Israel from the Hamas-controlled enclave.

According to the army, the rocket fired from Gaza was aimed at Israel but exploded within the Gaza Strip. “Code red” sirens were sounded in some areas bordering the Gaza Strip.

In response, an IDF tank destroyed a Hamas watch tower in the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to an IDF statement, the rocket fire constituted a threat to Israeli citizens and an attack on the State of Israel’s sovereignty. Hamas is responsible for all terrorist activity within the Gaza Strip, the statement said.

