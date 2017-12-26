Israel in talks with “at least ten countries” over embassy move to Jerusalem

Israel’s Deputy FM confirms Israel in talks with at least 10 nations on recognizing Jerusalem, many have “strong Christian base”; Hotovely reported talks would be kept secret as countries are “subject to heavy pressure from Arab world and European countries; Hotovely: This is a new and refreshing political concept and every state is important.” Dec. 26, 2017.

Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister reported that Israel is currently in talks with “at least” 10 countries that are considering recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving their embassies.

In a radio interview on Monday, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely confirmed that Israel is in talks with several countries, some European, stating “We are in contact with at least ten countries, some of them in Europe” to discuss the move.” She announced that the names of the countries would be kept secret, stating “We are keep everything under wraps because such countries are subject to heavy pressure from the Arab world and other European countries.” She also confirmed that many of the countries have “a strong Christian base.”

Speaking of Israel’s increased relations with nations in South America, Asia, Africa and Europe, Hotovely reiterated, “Our relations are important and span all continents, from Latin America to Africa, which are emerging and growing markets, and we have years of investment in Asia. This is a new and refreshing political concept and every state is important.”

On unrest in the Arab world and the media claiming the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem would leave to conflict, she stated “The commentators who are preoccupied with threats about burning the region and the unrest that will come- when you look at Jerusalem it’s being built and flourishing, not burning, and [it’s] gaining more recognition.”

On Christmas Day, President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala announced it would return its embassy to Jerusalem. He cited “excellent relations that we have had as nations since Guatemala supported the creation of the State of Israel…”

Guatemala was one of the nine states that voted against the United Nations General Assembly resolution submitted to the special emergency session on Jerusalem.

Reports Monday claimed that Honduras and Paraguay are also strongly considering moving their embassies.

Just hours after President Trump made his Jerusalem declaration, Czech President Milos Zeman announced his country would also move its embassy to Jerusalem, stating, “Sooner or later, we will join the U.S.”

Photo: Jerusalem, CC, 2017

