Israel tells US it doesn’t want Russia supervising safe zones in Syria

In secret talks being held on the establishment of safe zones to end the Syrian civil war, Israel has reportedly asked that the US, not Russia, be in charge of monitoring the ceasefire.

Omri Ariel

Israel has told the US it does not want Russia forces supervising safe zones in southern Syria, Haaretz reported Friday.

According to Israeli officials, secret talks were being conducted between the US, Russia and Jordan regarding the establishment of safe zones as a way of ending the civil war in Syria.

While Israel isn’t directly involved in the talks, it has been briefed on them, the officials said.

According to the report, Israel has asked that the US be in charge of supervising these safe zones and monitoring the ceasefire.

Israel has also reportedly demanded that these safe zones keep Iran and Hezbollah away from its borders with Syria and Jordan.

Jerusalem Online