Israel thwarts Hezbollah plot to orchestrate attacks in Israel

Hezbollah tried to recruit Palestinian man via Facebook to establish a terrorist cell and carry out attacks inside Israel, indictment says • Suspect was to be paid for every attack • Suspect charged with terrorist activity targeting Israeli soldiers
Daniel Siryoti and Israel Hayom Staff/10/18/2017
Israeli security forces recently thwarted a Hezbollah plot to recruit a Palestinian resident of the Balata refugee camp near Nablus for the purpose of carrying out terrorist attacks in Israel, a senior government official said Monday.
After being arrested by Israeli security forces, the suspect told investigators that he was recruited by the Lebanon-based Shiite terrorist organization several months ago via Facebook.
According to his indictment, he was to receive funds from his Lebanese handler and purchase a laptop with which to communicate with Hezbollah operatives through encryption software. He was also to receive payments for planned terrorist attacks.
The suspect has also been charged with dealing in illegal weapons and participating in terrorist activity targeting Israeli soldiers in Judea and Samaria.
The suspect was indicted in the Samaria military court.
In July, security forces thwarted attempts by Hezbollah agents living in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip to use social media to recruit Palestinians in Judea and Samaria to form a terrorist network.