Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman: “The Europeans bury their heads in the sand”

In an interview with Channel 2 News Saturday evening, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman addressed Trump’s speech on the nuclear deal with Iran. “The speech is courageous and correct,” Lieberman said. On the European leaders who criticized Trump’s statements, he said: “The Europeans bury their heads in the sand.”

“The Iranians announced that they are expanding their ballistic missile program, not defensive but offensive weapons, and the Europeans continue to bury their heads in the sand just like they did before World War II,” Lieberman said. “When you look at the crises in Europe, it’s probably not by chance – the leadership prefers to run away from reality. Trump passed control over the sanctions onto Congress, and that’s a correct step.”

On Iran’s far reach, Lieberman said, “I want to remind you that everything that is happening in Syria is only thanks to Iran’s backing. Without the Iranian regime Hezbollah would not exist. They increased support for the organization after the sanctions were lifted and there is a triangle between Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah that is only getting tighter.”

Lieberman also referred to Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett’s demands to act against the Palestinians following the reconciliation agreement by severing all ties and agreements with the Palestinian Authority. “This is an electoral proposal,” Lieberman said. “I deal with security and the settlements and I do not intend to deal with the elections.”

When asked about the possibility that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would advance the elections following the investigations and allegations against him, Lieberman said: “I do not see elections on the horizon.”

Jerusalem Online