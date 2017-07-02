ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER TO SYRIA: ‘DON’T TEST US’

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman had stern words for Syria after spillover from the Syrian Civil war landed in Israeli territory for the fifth time in one week.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned Israel’s northern neighbors not to test the Jewish State’s patience on Sunday after numerous errant mortars struck Israel over the past week due to heavy fighting across the border.

“We have no intention to enter into any conflict, but I advise our neighbors not to test us,” Liberman told military journalists during a briefing at the military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

A number of projectiles have landed in Israeli territory due to the fighting which has intensified on the Syrian side of the border as Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime fights against the al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and other rebel groups. The offensive was launched by rebels in a bid to take control of the city of al-Baath, also known as new Quneitra, which is one of the few towns in the province that has remained under control of Syrian government forces.

While the mortar shells landing in Israeli territory are errant shells from the fighting, Liberman said that Israel would “not tolerate any spillover into our territory,” stressing that the message sent by the IDF in the retaliatory strikes as been “clearly understood” by those across the border.