Israeli military exercises in occupied Golan heights

Agencies (Qasioun) – The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth published on Friday pictures and videos of thousands of Israeli soldiers from the ground units as they conducted large-scale military exercises in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

The newspaper said that the exercise began at the beginning of this week, and ended on late Thursday, with a large participation of the soldiers of the teams 50 and 131 in addition to the 932nd Battalion and the mobile squad in the occupation army.

The newspaper reported that the Israeli army documented the training using helmets equipped with advanced cameras and small aircraft with cameras installed.

Also the Nahal Paramilitary Brigade was included in the exercises, whose soldiers participated in the attack on Gaza, participated in the ground incursions into Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia.

