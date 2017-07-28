Israeli police bar men under 50 from Friday prayers at Jerusalem holy site

Israeli police said they would bar men under 50 from Friday Muslim prayers at a sensitive Jerusalem holy site after clashes erupted as Palestinians ended a boycott of the compound the previous day.

“Security assessments were made and there are indications that disturbances and demonstrations will take place today,” police said in a statement of the Haram al-Sharif compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount.

“Only men over the age of 50 will be permitted and women of all ages are permitted. A number of roads around the Old City will be limited to access and all necessary security measures are being taken to prevent and to respond to any outbreak of violence.”

“It is not about metal detectors and cameras, but the sovereignty over Al–Aqsa: the battle over Jerusalem has begun,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki said late on Thursday referring to the unrest at the Temple Mount.

Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray outside Jerusalem’s Old City on July 25, 2017 after Muslim officials said worshippers should continue to boycott the Al-Aqsa mosque compound

AHMAD GHARABLI (AFP)

A tense standoff has been underway between Israel and Muslim worshipers at the holy site despite the removal of metal detectors on Tuesday, with concerns of major unrest later this week if no resolution is found.

Newly installed railings and scaffolding where cameras were previously mounted have now also been removed from at least one main entrance to the Temple Mount, which many Palestinians celebrated as victory over the Jewish State.

Israel installed the new security measures after an attack nearby that killed two policemen on July 14.

Israeli police braced for further violence Friday ahead of the main weekly Muslim prayers. Many more are expected — which typically draw thousands to Al-Aqsa.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Thursday reported around 100 people wounded both inside Haram al-Sharif compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, and in the immediate area.

Des secouristes palestiniens évacuent un blessé en marge de heurts qui ont opposé Palestiniens et forces de l’ordre israéliennes le 27 juillet 2017 sur l’esplanade des Mosquées à Jérusalem

AHMAD GHARABLI (AFP)

Outside, clashes in one area erupted when a group of policemen walked in the middle of a crowd. Palestinians threw plastic bottles and Israeli forces fired stun grenades.