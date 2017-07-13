Israeli Regime Discussing Direct Hajj Flights with Saudis

Thursday 13 July 2017

Alwaght- Israeli regime is seeking direct flights to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage as the two sides move closer to forge a model of relations.

Israeli regime’s Communications Minister Ayoob Kara in an interview with Bloomberg expressed hope that Muslims in occupied territories would be able to fly directly from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

“Reality has changed,” Kara said. “This is a good time to make the request, and I’m working hard on it.”

Kara also revealed that he had spoken to government officials in Saudi Arabia, Jordan and other countries about the Hajj plan, adding that they were “ready to do it, but it’s very sensitive and it’s still a matter of negotiation.”

A non-stop flight from Tel Aviv to Mecca is ideal, but the route may have a stop in Jordan or another country, he pointed out.

Riyadh and Tel Aviv do not have formal diplomatic relations or airline links, but they have been increasingly tilting toward one another in recent years.

Last week, a leading Saudi opposition figure said newly imposed crown prince Mohammad bin Salman is going to open the gates of the Holy City of Mecca to the Israeli regime.

Madawi al-Rasheed a Saudi professor of sociology at the University of London’s Faculty of Economic and Political Sciences has attacked Saudi Arabia’s apparent rapprochement with the Israeli regime adding that “the dream of “Israel” to reach Mecca may be attained through Mohammed bin Salman.”

Recently, a dissident Saudi prince also revealed that, the US is demanding that newly anointed Saudi Crown Prince must show absolute obedience to the Israeli regime for Washington to help him ascend to power as the king. Saudi Prince Khalid Bin Farhan al-Saud, who lives in Germany, revealed what he says are the US conditions for helping Mohamed Bin Salman to become King of Saudi Arabia before his father’s death.

Sources in Riyadh state that, Crown Prince Mohammed strongly believes Saudi Arabia should have a normal relationship with Israeli regime in the future. Analysts believe this unholy alliance is meant to, among other things, counter the Islamic Republic of Iran and the axis of resistance in the West Asia region.

Saudi Arabia, whose rulers brand themselves as custodians of the two holy Islamic sites in Mecca and Medina, is rushing to move from covert to open ties with the Israeli regime unmindful of its unprecedented war crimes, genocide, atrocities against Palestinians and occupation of Palestinian territories especially the third holiest Islamic site, the al-Aqsa Mosque.

