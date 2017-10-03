Israel’s Enemies Will Target Population Centers in Next War, Defense Chief Says

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman warns of ferocious response to any attack on the homefront, likely aimed at Hezbollah

Haaretz Oct 02, 2017

Hezbollah’s Nasrallah urges Jews to leave ‘Occupied Palestine,’ warns of next war

Analysis Israel simulates war with Hezbollah, but Iran will orchestrate next conflict in Lebanon and Syria

Analysis The complacency that can bring Israel another Yom Kippur War

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman warned on Monday that the next war is likely to feature attacks on Israel’s population centers and civilian infrastructure, which will necessitate massive Israeli counterattacks.

“The next conflict, if it erupts, will be of a completely different nature,” Lieberman said at a ceremony honoring outstanding officers and NCOs. “Our enemies will try first of all to hit population centers and civilian infrastructure.

“Therefore, we won’t have the luxury of waging a long war – one step forward and one step back,” he continued. “Any conflict will have to be waged from the first moment with the highest possible profile, employing all the IDF’s strength. And if red lines are crossed, the other side should know in advance that he’s going to pay extremely heavy prices.

“And so will the sovereign, regardless of whether he controls the territory or not,” Lieberman added. ”The moment a hostile act is perpetrated from any territory, the sovereign will also bear full responsibility.”

Though Lieberman didn’t mention any specific country, the latter remarks were most likely aimed at Lebanon and intended as a warning that if Hezbollah attacked Israel, Israel’s counterattack wouldn’t spare the Lebanese government.

Lieberman also asserted that Israel is living “in a new Middle East, which is much worse than the old Middle East.”

Haaretz