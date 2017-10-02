Jesus Christ, the Seeking Savior

John 3:16-17

16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

17 For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.

In this busy and impersonal high-tech world, it seems easier than ever to ignore Jesus Christ. We are led to believe that every challenge can be met quickly and self-sufficiently, often through some online resource. After all, if we want to keep our eyes on the future, why seek a Savior from 2,000 years ago?

As we look to ourselves more and more for answers, we become increasingly susceptible to a dangerous trap—the idea that we can handle life on our own and don’t need Jesus. Nothing could be further from the truth.

All through the Bible, we see God taking the initiative in the salvation of man. None of us who are saved have sought Him out; we’ve just responded to the ways He has drawn us to Him (John 6:44). God made the first move: He chose to save us, and then our response followed.

Today’s passage underscores our need for Jesus—it clearly teaches that the Father gave His Son so we might be saved. Without Jesus, we would be utterly without hope of eternal life and would perish instead.

Now think about the Lord’s parting instructions to His disciples. Did He say to sit idly by and simply mention His name to anyone who walked past? No! He said, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation” (Mark 16:15). He wants the good news to go forth because He is still seeking the lost today.

Our omniscient, omnipotent Savior can meet needs better than the most capable among us. If you don’t know Jesus, He’s looking for you (Luke 19:10). If you do know Him, won’t you share His great news with the world?

