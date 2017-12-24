Jesus The Creator Became a Man

The Jewish view of the Messiah did not include Him being degraded, suffering humiliation and dying an ignominious death on a Roman cross.

Bearing in mind that the apostles and disciples were very slow to believe (Matthew 16:21–22; 17:22–23; Luke 24:25–26) it was strange to them that Jesus predicted His death and resurrection (Matthew 12:40). The expectation, character and nature of the Messiah was predicted in a multitude of various Jewish writings. The Jewish view of the Messiah is that he will be a great political leader descended from King David (Jeremiah 23:5). He will be well-versed in Jewish law, and follow all of the Law’s commandments (Isaiah 11:2-5). He will be a charismatic leader, leading others to follow his example. He will be a great military leader, who will win battles for Israel. He will be a great judge, who makes righteous decisions (Jeremiah 33:15). But above all, he will be a human being, not a god, demi-god or other supernatural being. This last view is obviously not who Jesus is. He is God in human flesh. The Jews who were responsible for the death of Jesus never said or recorded anywhere that He did not rise from the dead. But instead they insisted that He was not to be followed and they persecuted the believers in Jesus to try and stop this Jesus phenomena from spreading.