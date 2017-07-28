Jordan: Protests against release of Israeli security guard, call for end of peace agreement

Dozens protested today outside of the Israeli Embassy in Jordan after the Jordanian government’s decision to allow the Israeli security guard to return to Israel following the shooting incident. The demonstrators called for the embassy to be closed and for the cancellation of the peace agreement with Israel.

After earlier this week the Israeli security guard involved in the shooting incident within Jordan was returned to Israel, in which two Jordanian citizens were killed, dozens of demonstrators stood in front of the Israeli Embassy in Amman today (Friday) condemning the Jordanian government’s decision to allow the security guard’s return to Israel. “Millions of martyrs march to Jerusalem,” the demonstrators shouted. “Resist, do not surrender.”

Meanwhile, Jordanian King Abdullah II went to console the family of Mohammed Zakaria al-Jawawdeh, who was shot dead by the Israeli security guard and the circumstances of his death are still unclear. As reported yesterday by JOL, Abdullah called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prosecute the Israeli security guard, claiming that Netanyahu’s conduct is “igniting a fire.”

