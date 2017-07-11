Jordan against rapprochement between Israel and Arab countries

In an interview with the Al-Ghad newspaper he said: “We believe that any rapprochement between Israel and these Arab countries can in no way constitute an alternative to a just solution of what is at the heart of the problem in the Middle East : The Palestinian question “.

Muhamad al-Mumani, also Minister of Information, spoke about the rumors of a rapprochement between Israel and some Sunni Arab countries in the Gulf.

The minister added: “The solution is the implementation of all the resolutions of the international organizations as well as the implementation of the Arab Initiative, which will give Israel normal relations with its entourage. Anyone in the Israeli political class or in the government thinks otherwise is deluding themselves. ”

In both Jerusalem and Washington, on the contrary, a rapprochement between Israel and the so-called moderate Arab countries could help advance the Palestinian Arab question because it is in fact a problem that concerns all the Arab countries which have a Responsibility in the emergence of this problem. Moreover, these countries and Israel have a great common interest in the hegemony of Shiite Iran and its metastases in the region.

But for Jordan, although a signatory of a peace treaty with Israel, the Jewish state must deserve and pay dearly for any rapprochement with the Arab world.

lphinfo