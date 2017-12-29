Jordan retires princes from army, setting off rumors online

On December 26 the Kingdom of Jordan quietly retired several high ranking royals from its armed forces. According to IHS Jane’s “Major General Prince Feisal bin al-Hussein and Maj Gen Prince Ali bin al-Hussein, both brothers of the king, as well as his cousin Maj Gen Prince Talal bin Mohammed have been retired after nearly two decades of service in senior positions within the JAF. Other less senior ranking royals will retain their positions within the JAF.”

The news was reported in the Jordan Times on December 27. The King sent letters and “voiced gratitude” to the royals. “In his letters, the Monarch expressed his sincerest appreciation of the military services of the three princes, adding that the services at the JAF have been such a great honour for the Hashemite Royal family, a Royal Court statement said.” The Kind said he was seeking to modernize the army and it was “undergoing a comprehensive restructuring and development process, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of operation units, cutting down expenses and re-organising the army’s command structure.”

The letters noted that “it has been required that you are sent to retirement just like your high-ranking brothers in the army.” Prince Feisal had been a commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force while Ali had served in the Special Forces and Royal Guards and Prince Talal had also been in the special forces. The received honorary ranks upon retirement.

The announcement has led to rumors and stories on Twitter and elsewhere alleging that the removals were in response to a “coup” and that it was “Saudi-led.” Al-Sura media reports that it was “after Jordanian intelligence services alerted the King that there was communication between the brothers and cousin and Saudi and Emirati leaders; Mohammad bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed.” It claimed that “The brothers and cousin have not been seen since the house arrest.”

As yet the claims of a “coup” and rumors have not been confirmed. That “independent media” and “citizen journalists” have repeated rumors they read online is not evidence.

What is known is that Jordan has had a difficult last few years, burdened by more than one million Syrian refugees and the King has felt pressured recently by the crises in Jerusalem. He has met several times with US President Donald Trump in 2017 and also flew twice to meet in Turkey and give speeches about the crises at the OIC.

The Kingdom enjoys warm relations with Saudi Arabia and Gulf monarchies but it has tried to navigate a central course in the Qatar crises. It attempted to refrain from taking sides. In addition Jordan has played a key role in a ceasefire in southern Syria that it signed in July. In November it signed on to a Memorandum of Principles with Russia and the US.

The princes who retired have different public personas. Prince Feisal (Prince Faisel or Feisel) has attended His Majesty King Abdullah II’s Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX) in Turkey in 2016, and has spoken about peace in Sochi and also about autosports previously. Feisal was considered by the US to be a modernizer in the Air Force, according to 2006 documents, urging the purchase of more F-16s.

Prince Ali has been outspoken about helping refugees and was previously a candidate for FIFA. He has been a key interlocutor with the US. When he met US Ambassador Crumpton in 2006 he told him “We’re really on the front line here, and we really need your help; Jordan’s only real friend and ally is the U.S.” The US identified him as “one of King Abdullah’s closest advisors and his half-brother.”

Prince Talal is also a frequent commentator and has served in numerous other public positions and events, supporting coexistence and meeting foreigndelegations. He recently wrote, regarding to the Jerusalem issue, that the US President “is expropriating the issue of the Holy City, and escalating an already dangerous conflict, for his own political purposes.”

Jordan has been modernizing its forces for decades and is a key ally of the West. In 2015 the US began upping its supplies to Jordan after the Kingdom undertook airstrikes on ISIS. “Jordanian military experts say the kingdom could struggle to sustain the intensity of the air strikes, even as Abdullah has ordered his commanders to prepare for a bigger military role in the international coalition fighting Islamic State,” Reuters reported. The US has also been a major spender on supporting refugees in Jordan. In addition, although the US has wrapped up some of its support for Syrian rebels, it is still involved in the Tanf (Tanaf) garrison via Jordan and other western powers are aiding training of groups in southern Syria. Three US trainers were shot in 2016 at the entrance to a Jordanian military base and two US contractors were killed in 2015.

The shakeup in the armed forces with influential princes may raise eyebrows among allies in the West. It may remind some of the shakeups among royals in Saudi Arabia.

