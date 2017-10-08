King Salman, Putin agree to end Syria civil war: Analyst

Saudi King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to restore security and stability to the region and put an end to the ongoing war in Syria and maintain its territorial integrity, Saudi analyst Anwar Eshki said Sunday.

Eshki, close to the decision-making circles in Saudi Arabia, said that all these issues must be in line with the Geneva 1 resolutions and the UN Security Council Resolution 2254.

Asked about the Saudi view of Bashar al-Assad’s future role, he said that the bet will always be on the Syrian people, explaining that a peaceful solution must include a new constitution.

