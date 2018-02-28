Knesset’s deputy speaker calls on Polish Jews to make Aliyah

Deputy Speaker of the Knesset, Nava Boker on Wednesday called on Polish Jews to immigrate to Israel, or make ‘Aliyah’ amid an ongoing feud between Israel and Poland triggered by a controversial Holocaust bill announced last month.

“Dear Polish Jews,” the Facebook post by Boker reads, “After the adoption of the law refusing the Holocaust, there has been an anti-Semitic and racist law prohibiting kosher slaughter. I am calling on you to come to Israel, to the land of your ancestors and mothers. Racism was and continues to remain prevalent in Poland.”

Introduced last month by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, the bill prohibits the mention of “Polish death camps” or any insinuation that the country played a supporting role in the atrocities committed by the Nazi’s. Punishment for violating the provisions was initially said to include fines or a three-year jail sentence, however Poland’s Justice minister freezed this clause whilst it undergoes a court assessment.

Israeli authorities see the law as an attempt to deny Polish participation in Nazi Germany’s extermination of Jews and fear that it will open the door to prosecuting any Holocaust survivors who mention Poles being involved in war crimes.

Poland claims that the bill has been “misunderstood” by its critics and President Andrzej Duda said the law was required because Poles are often depicted as collaborators and this is an inaccurate reference citing German camps on occupied land.

Israel’s embassy in Poland said this month said it had observed a “wave of anti-Semitic statements…many of them targeted Ambassador Anna Azari personally.”

“Anti-Semitic statements are overflowing the internet channels in Poland, but they have become present on the mainstream media too, especially on the TVP Info,” the Israeli embassy in Warsaw said.

Jewish trust in the Polish government deteriorated even further, amid the ongoing spat, when Poland’s ruling party proposed a separate bill that would limit kosher slaughter in the country as well as on the ability of exporting meat produced The animal welfare bill would impose a four-year jail sentence for offenders slaughtering animals when they are “in an unnatural state.”