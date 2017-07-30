Kurdish security: the Iranian project worse than Daesh

The senior official of the Kurdish intelligence services of Rojava claims that the Iranian project in Syria and more dangerous than Daesh

07/30/2017

The head of the Kurdish Asayish Forces of Rojava, Ciwan Ibrahim, said that the Iranian project in Syria is more dangerous than that of Daesh.

“We have no problem with the Alawis on a political level, but our problem is rather generated by the dictatorship (of Assad). The project pursued by Iran has both regional and international dimensions, “he said.

“According to our information, there are radical disagreements between the Iranians and the Syrian Alawis and I am sure that if this situation continues to escalate, differences will arise between the Iranians and the Alawis,” Ibrahim told the Saudi website Okaz .

The Kurdish official says that these differences between Iranians and Alawis can not be expressed in public: “There are Alawite officers in the Assad regime who are very unhappy about Iran’s role in Syria,” he said.

The Kurdish official went on to say that, following the Syrian government’s takeover of Aleppo, some intelligence and security officers supported Russian action, while others ‘Iran.

In addition, the Kurdish security official accused Iran of being the brains orchestrator of the clashes between the Kurdish forces and the Syrian army.

“The brain that instills all these clashes with the regime is Iran, which often plans and conducts such interfaith confrontations on the ground [in northern Syria and Raqqa hinterland],” -he.

In addition, he denied that there is an alliance between the Workers’ Party of Kurdistan (PKK) and Iran.

“I confirm that the Kurds of Iran are at the stage of preparations for a revolution against the Iranian regime,” said the chief of the Asayish (security and intelligence services) of Rojava.

In addition, the official said that the current race between regime forces and Kurdish-led forces is closer to Deir Ez Zor than around Raqqa (50% released by the Syrian Democratic Forces, according to the Spokesman for Operation “Anger of the Euphrates, Jihan sheikh Ahmad ).

“The real battle is now in Deir Ez Zor, which is a zone rich in oil, endowed with natural resources and the gate emerging from Syria in Iraq, constituting the natural link between the Arabs and the Kurds in this Syrian territory” he.

“This region is currently the most important and that is why the United States has recognized it and is acting in this sector,” he concludes.

Report by: Wladimir van Wilgenburg | Source: ARA News