Kushner ponders: maybe there is no solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House point man on Middle East peace, Jared Kushner, pondered that there “may be no solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and expressed frustration that everyone he speaks to about the issue wants to give him a “history lesson.”

American technology magazine Wired on Tuesday published a leaked recording it said was made of Kushner speaking to a gaggle of congressional interns.

During a question and answer session, the senior White House adviser mused at length on the task given by his father-in-law to pursue a strategy for bringing about the “ultimate deal” of Israeli-Palestinian peace.

He began with the observation that “what I’ve determined from looking at it is that not a whole lot has been accomplished over the last 40 or 50 years we’ve been doing this.”

Further in, Kushner lamented that in order to strike agreements between the two parties, such as the recent American-brokered agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority on water, “we don’t let them get caught in the past.”

“You know everyone finds an issue, that, ‘You have to understand what they did then,’ and ‘You have to understand that they did this.’ But how does that help us get peace?” he asked, according to Wired‘s transcript.

“Let’s not focus on that. We don’t want a history lesson. We’ve read enough books. Let’s focus on how do you come up with a conclusion to the situation.”

Seemingly, July’s eruption of violence over Jerusalem’s Temple Mount/Haram Al-Sharif complex – holy to Jews and Muslims – was a lesson for him about the significance of history in the Arab-Israeli conflict.

Kushner, whose meeting with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in June reportedly left the Palestinians aghast, also seemed largely sympathetic to Israel regarding their installation of security measures at the compound, which sparked the tensions.

“The other thing was working through, in this past week, it really showed us how quickly things can ignite in our history, and you have some people who don’t want to see and achieve an outcome of peace,” he pondered.