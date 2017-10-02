Las Vegas Shooting: At Least 20 Killed, 100 Wounded in Shooting at Mandalay Bay Casino

Shooter opens fire on country music concert ■ Police confirm one suspect is down and no more shooters at the scene, urge people to stay away from area

10/02/2017

A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 100 late Sunday.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Las Vegas police later said one suspect is “down” but did not give any other details.

A police spokesperson confirmed the shooter, a local resident, fired from the hotel’s 32nd floor and has been killed. He added that a female person of interest, an Asian female named MariLou Danley, is currently at large and asked for public assistance in finding her.

“We have numerous victims right now. I don’t have a number,” a Las Vegas police spokesperson told NBC News.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire.

Twenty-six people were admitted to the hospital, University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said. Of those, at least two died, 12 were in critical condition and the rest were being evaluated, she said.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue. Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to the shooting.

Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire began.

Las Vegas police “do not believe there are any more shooters,” according to their latest tweet.

No further information was immediately known.

