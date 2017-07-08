Lavrov: Trump and Putin have agreed to create a ‘special channel’ for settlement in eastern Ukraine

Saturday, July 8, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump agreed to create a joint channel for the settlement of the situation in the Donbas, based on the Minsk agreements, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press briefing.

“It has been agreed to create a channel between a representative of the Russian Federation and a representative of the United States, in order to take advantage of this opportunity, as well as opportunities the US has to advance a resolution based on the Minsk Accords, taking into account and building on the potential that lies in the contact group and in the Normandy format,” he said.

Lavrov also added that Russia is expecting a visit in the near future by Kurt Volker, the newly appointed US Special Representative for Negotiations in Ukraine, for consultations.

Earlier on Friday, the US appointed Kurt Volker as Special Envoy to Ukraine.

Victoria Nuland oversaw Ukraine in the administration of former US President Barack Obama.

UA Wire