The leader of the Houthis: the Yemeni forces (zaydies of Shi’ite obedience) will take part in any future conflict against Israel

07/26/2017

At the beginning of last week, the Supreme Leader of the Houtis, the insurgent Shiite group in Yemen, Abdul Malik Badreddin al Houthi, has vowed to fight in any future conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. This group is officially known as Ansar Allah.

“The Yemeni nation (Zaydi Shiite obedience) is ready to take part in any future confrontation against the Israeli enemy,” Houthi said . He continued his declaration of war by saying that Israel “should take us into consideration in all future conflicts against Hezbollah and the Palestinian people”. Houti also addressed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in his statement, which was then republished on the Hezbollah website of Al Manar .

“Your bet on the Yemenis is well advised. Israel must be wary of any Yemeni participation in all its armed confrontations with Hezbollah or the Palestinian “Palestinian Hamas”, Houthi said, addressing Nasrallah . In a speech last month, Nasrallah said that in any future war against Israel, the Jewish state would meet resistance from fighters from “Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Afghanistan, Of Pakistan. ”

Both Iran and Hezbollah were involved in supporting the Houti rebels in their campaign in Yemen.

In 2012, the US State Department formally accused Iran of supporting the Houtis. In its 2012 Country Terrorism Report , the Department said that “Iran is actively supporting the Houtie tribe in northern Yemen, including its activities to build military capabilities that could pose more serious threats to the security and Stability of Yemen and the surrounding region “.

Iran and Hezbollah have been providing training, money and weapons for more than a decade, according to the State Department. This support could only increase according to a report released by Reuters at the beginning of the year.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is believed to have transferred rockets and missile disabilities. In addition, the US military intercepted several shipments of weapons from Iran, which are thought to be destined for the Houtis. Iranian senior officials also spoke of the Iranian regime’s support for Yemeni insurgents.

It is not thought that Allah is directly subordinate to Tehran, in the same way as Hezbollah or other minions. However, support for the insurgent group gives Tehran the ability to spread its influence throughout the Middle East. In addition, it allows Iran to fight and challenge both Saudi Arabian troops and other Gulf Emirates, as well as their influence in Yemen.

By CALEB WEISS | 24 July 2017 | Weiss.caleb2@gmail.com | @ Weissenberg7

Caleb Weiss is a resident intern at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and contributor to the Long War Journal.

longwarjournal.org

jforum