Learning Christ 

But you have not so learned Christ; If so be that you have heard him, and have been taught by him, as the truth is in Jesus. (Eph. 4:20-21)

Some professing Christians are like walking encyclopedias of the Bible. They practically have it memorized. Yes, it is great to know scripture. But some of those same folks are, “ever learning, but never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.” (II Tim. 3:7) It is possible to learn all of the doctrines about Jesus Christ right from the Bible, but to never LEARN CHRIST.

Do we realize that Satan knows every fact and every doctrine found in the Bible? What good has it done him? None. The point is this: To LEARN CHRIST is to, yes, possess facts and doctrines in complete agreement with scripture. But to truly LEARN CHRIST we must have an inward revelation of HIM. God wants to form Christ in us. (Gal. 4:19) And He wants us to be, “formed together with Him.” (Rom. 8:29) This is what it means to LEARN CHRIST. It is what it means to come into a knowledge of Him that will fully agree with scripture.