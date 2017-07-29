Lieberman referred to the decisions made in the affair – placing the magnets on the Temple Mount against the Shin Bet’s recommendations and removing them within a short time, Decisions that have been severely criticized by the public. “There is often no overlap between security considerations and public opinion. The ability to make unpopular decisions is very important and even critical. I think that we acted correctly, and I am happy that the cabinet gave backing to the Israel Police, which worked very well. It is impossible to conduct security matters through surveys and emotions. The magnometer is not a parameter, and I think that in retrospect we acted correctly. “

Lieberman added that “I can not relate to all the intelligence and to all the assessments according to which decisions were made.” “I think that all the members of the cabinet are committed to his decisions, regardless of how they voted,” said Lieberman, referring to criticism of the decision to remove the magnometers he had voted against.