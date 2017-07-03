Lieberman: We can deal with Iranian missile plant for Hizballah

DEBKAfile July 2, 2017, 7:14 PM (IDT)

“We know about the long-range, high-precision missile factory Iran wants to build in Lebanon for Hizballah – and know how to deal with it,” said Israeli defense minister Avigdor Lieberman on Sunday, July 2 in answer to reporters’ questions in Tel Aviv. The minister added: “This is a significant development and can’t be ignored. But since the year 2006, we have been way ahead of Hizballah, so either hysteria and euphoria would be misplaced.”

DEBKAfile’s military sources: The existence of such a factory was revealed last week at Wadi Jahnem in the Hama district of Syria, when Bashar Assad paid his first visit to a new kind of Iranian facility for the production of long-range missiles. The plant was built a year ago and is due to go into production at the end of the year. Assad was seen talking to Iranian and Syrian missile experts.

