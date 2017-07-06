Macron justifies Palestinian terrorism: “The absence of a political horizon nourishes despair and extremism”

President Emmanuel Macron, who received Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday evening, reaffirmed France’s support for a two-state solution.

“This peace must go through the realization of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians to have an independent state, and also passes through the security of Israel, to which France is unwaveringly attached,” said the French president.

“There is no viable alternative to a two-state solution, but today this solution is endangered on the ground and in the minds,” he said. “The causes of this erosion are known: France has always condemned the continuation of colonization, illegal under international law, and has reached an unprecedented level since the beginning of the year,” the French president continued. “The absence of a political horizon nourishes despair and extremism,” he concluded.

Lemondejuif