The magnetometers will remain on the Temple Mount

The political-security cabinet decided to leave the metal detectors at the entrance to the Temple Mount. “Israel is committed to maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount.”

07/20/2017

The political-security cabinet decided tonight, after a four-hour meeting, to leave the metal detectors at the entrance to the Temple Mount.

The Cabinet also authorized the police to make every decision “in order to ensure free access to the holy places, while maintaining security and public order” on the Temple Mount.

“Israel is committed to maintaining the status quo on the Temple Mount and the freedom of access to the holy sites, and Israel is committed to protecting the safety of all worshipers and visitors to the Temple Mount.”

Last Thursday, at 8:00 PM, a security consultation was held in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in the Kirya in Tel Aviv, against the background of the tension on the Temple Mount.

Immediately after the consultation, Netanyahu decided to convene the ministers of the political-security cabinet to make decisions for Friday prayers.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who is opposed to the removal of the magnometers, said in an interview with News 2 that “the security interest in preventing future attacks in the wake of a desire to imitate what happened has to prevail.”

“We must continue to install them on all roads to the Temple Mount. If the Shin Bet is opposed to the security measures – it should offer alternatives, and that did not happen. ”

inn