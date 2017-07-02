MAJOR DEFENSE DEALS TO BE SIGNED DURING HISTORIC MODI VISIT TO ISRAEL

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi will land in Jerusalem Tuesday. What’s in store for the strategic defense partners?

Israel and India are expected to sign several major defense deals during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Israel marking 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Modi, who is set to land in Israel for the first time on Tuesday, has stressed that defense will not be the primary focus of the visit, and the two sides are also expected to sign number of agreements in the fields of innovation, development, science and technology and space.

India and Israel gained independence from Britain within nine months of each other, but India had voted against the United Nations’ partition plan for British Mandatory Palestine and only recognized the State of Israel in 1950. Delhi’s foreign policy was characterized by a pro-Arab stance, despite Israeli military aid to India during India’s conflicts with China in 1962 and Pakistan in 1965. It wasn’t until 1992 that Delhi and Jerusalem established diplomatic relations.

Since then, Israel has emerged for India as a major weapons supplier as well as a trustworthy partner in defense research and development. Israel became a central player in India’s military calculations and has worked with India in areas of counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing and cyber security, as well as border and homeland security.

“Since the renewal of formal diplomatic relations in 1992, defense cooperation has been one of the main pillars of bilateral engagement between the two nations,” The Hindustan Times quoted an Indian military statement from May.

Israel has been supplying India with various weapons systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years. Until recently, most of the transactions have been kept quiet, but ties have shifted, and in the last five years, defense trade between the two countries has averaged annual sales of over $1 billion.

According to India’s Minister of State for Defense Subhash Bhamre, seven of the 37 contracts signed by India for the procurement of weapons and military platforms over the past two years were with Israel, making it second only to the United States, with whom nine contracts were signed.

Several large defense deals have been signed between Israel and India in recent months, including in April, when government-owned Israel Aircraft Industries was awarded the largest defense contract in the Israeli defense industry’s history after signing a $1.6 billion mega-contract with the Indian Army. While IAI will receive the majority of the contracts, the remainder will go to another Israeli defense company, Rafael, which has also called India a “strategic and significant partner.”

Also in May, IAI signed a $630 million deal with the Indian state-owned aerospace and defense company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to provide the Indian army with the naval version of the aerial defense system Barak 8 for four Navy ships.

At the time of the signing of the mega deal, IAI president and CEO Joseph Weiss stated that “over the past 25 years, IAI has worked with the Indian defense industries and armed forces in many areas as part of our strategic partnership.”

Ahead of Modi’s historic visit, several high ranking Indian officials have made their way to Israel.

Last March, Indian Air Force chief Arup Raha met with then-defense minister, Moshe Ya’alon.

In May, three Indian warships docked at the Haifa port for three days, and a month later, Admiral Sunil Lanba, the head of the Indian navy, was in Israel for four days of talks aimed at boosting bilateral military cooperation. Lanba, who is also chairman of India’s chiefs of staff committee (CoSC), met with several high ranking officials of Israel’s defense ministry as well as IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot.