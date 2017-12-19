A major showdown awaits Palestinian leader in Riyadh

12/19/2017

Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas is on his way Tuesday to Riyadh where he faces a stern demand to break away from the Turkish-Qatari-Jordanian line-up fighting US political steps in the region. DEBKAfile reports that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman will not give way on this demand and, if Abbas holds out, the showdown could end in the Saudis cutting off assistance to the Palestinian Authority. The Palestinian leader detoured to Qatar before travelling to Riyadh. The Saudis are meanwhile holding the Palestinian-Jordanian billionaire Sabih al-Masri in house arrest – not just against the surrender of his financial assets but as an implied hostage for Palestinian compliance with the crown prince’s political demands. As a key figure in the economies of Jordan and the Palestinians, each day of his confinement causes them grave difficulties.

