Massive Muslim protests planned for Paris Holocaust memorial event during Netanyahu visit

By Pamela Geller – on July 8, 2017

Muslims plan massive protests against the Jewish state. Not Islamic terror or hatred, the Jews.

Herein lies the rub. Muslims always protest the Jewish state – on every continent, in every country. They protest en masse most particularly when the tiny Jewish state defends itself from jihad warfare. Mind you, they don’t protest Islamic terror attacks or honor murder and violence or female genital mutilation or the brutal treatment of women and religious minorities under the sharia. No, they never protest that, but the Jewish state? Always. Holocaust remembrance, no less.

How appropriate that Jew hating Muslims would call for protests at Vel d’Hiv stadium.

At dawn on the 16th of July, 1942, some 4,500 French policemen began a mass arrest of foreign Jews living in Paris, at the behest of the German authorities. Over 11,000 Jews were arrested on the same day, and confined to the Winter Stadium, or Velodrome d’Hiver, known as the Vel’ d’Hiv, in Paris. The detainees were kept in extremely crowded conditions, almost without water, food and sanitary facilities. Within a week the number of Jews held in the Vel’ d’Hiv had reached 13,000, among them more than 4,000 children. Children between the ages of two and 16 were arrested together with their parents. Among those detained were Jews from Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Russia. Though many Jews had been forewarned of the danger, they had assumed the deportation would only target men, as they had in the past; consequently, women and children did not go into hiding. In the week following the arrests, the Jews were taken from the Winter Stadium to the concentration camps of Pithiviers and Beaune-la-Rolande in the Loiret region south of Paris, and to Drancy, near Paris. At the end of July and the beginning of August, the Jews who were being detained in these camps were separated from their children and deported. Before deportation, each prisoner’s head was shaved, and his or her body was subjected to a violent search. Most of the deportees were sent to Auschwitz and murdered. More than 3,000 babies and children were left alone in Pithiviers and Beaune-la-Rolande. At the end of August and during the month of September these children were deported alone, among adult strangers, in sealed railway wagons, to Auschwitz, where they were murdered. In the two months that followed the Vel’ d’Hiv arrests some 1,000 Jews were deported to Auschwitz every two or three days. By the end of September 1942 almost 38,000 Jews had been deported to Auschwitz from France. In 1945 only some 780 of them remained alive.

PROTEST PLANNED FOR PARIS HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL EVENT DURING NETANYAHU VISIT BY JTA | July 7, 2017 | World: A MUSLIM WEBSITE CALLED ON PRO-PALESTINIAN ACTIVISTS TO CRASH A HOLOCAUST COMMEMORATION CEREMONY IN PARIS TO PROTEST ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU’S ATTENDANCE. On Friday, the Le Muslim Post urged readers to show up in large numbers at the July 16 state ceremony at the Vel d’Hiv former stadium, where French police in 1942 rounded up 13,000 Jews for deportation to death camps. Its article noted the Netanyahu government’s “treatment of Palestinians in camps, deprived of freedom and liberty of movement.” Unnamed associations were organizing the protests, it said. The article did not say whether police approved the planned protest. Netanyahu’s planned visit to attend the 75th anniversary of the deportations “a rare opportunity” by the unnamed organizations “to make their voice heard.” The call for protest followed an assertion by the head of France’s pro-Palestinian lobby that Netanyahu should not attend the ceremony because Jews in prestate Israel did not save their brethren during the genocide. Bertrand Heilbronn, president of the France Palestine Solidarity Association, who is Jewish, made the assertion in an op-ed published Monday on the website Mediapart that he co-authored with the French-Jewish historian Dominique Vidal. Netanyahu, who was invited to attend the commemoration by French President Emmanuel Macron, should not be present because “Israel didn’t exist at the time and the Jewish community of Palestine, the Yishuv, that preceded Israel, did nothing to save the persecuted Jews in France or elsewhere,” Heilbronn and Vidal wrote. The op-ed also speaks of Israel’s “attempt to paint Holocaust victims posthumously as pioneers of the state’s establishment” and describes Netanyahu as “the leader of the Israeli far-right” whose governments have “abandoned Holocaust victims to poverty.” Inviting Netanyahu would “fuel a strange confusion between the Jewish community of France and Israel” and an “insult to the memory of the victims of the deportation,” the op-ed’s authors wrote. The leaders of the mainstream groups of French Jewry support Zionism and Israel, with CRIF, the umbrella group of French Jewish communities, describing itself as a Zionist organization. French Jews regularly pray for the safety of Israeli soldiers in hundreds of synagogues throughout France. pamelagellar